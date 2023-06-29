Roxie Faye Davis Stearns, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at The Medical Center in Albany

She was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Willie Lyman and Vida Pearl Neathery Davis.

She was a member of Fairland Baptist Church, inspector and trim setter for Sutton Shirt Corp. for over 20 years, and worked in housekeeping for over 27 years at the Clinton County Hospital.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Stearns; daughter-in-law, Alfredda Marcum Stearns; brothers, Tommy Davis, Ned Davis and Steven Davis.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Stearns of Albany; sisters, Martha (Everett) Polston of Albany, Judy (Buddy) Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana, Nancy Gilbert of Albany; sisters-in-law, Gay Davis and Kay Davis, both of Albany, several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Fairland Cemetery in Clinton County.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements.

