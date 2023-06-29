Melvin Riddle, 62, of Russell Springs, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Jean Waddle Care Center, in Somerset.

He was a son of the late John L. and Irene Hovis Riddle.

He had a long career in the building and construction industry and was co-owner of Lake Cumberland Glass. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Robin Riddle, of Russell Springs; two daughters, Erin (Derek) Grider, of Jamestown, and Emily Hamilton, of Mt. Sterling; a brother, Johnny Keith (Patricia) Riddle, of Albany; five grandchildren, Grifffin McClain, Caden Grider, Carter Grider, Blake Grider, and Bryce Grider; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Bernard Funeral Home, with Bro. Bill Mullins officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Kevin’s Kids, mail to RSES, 1554 N. Hwy 127, Russell Springs, Ky 42642, “Attention: Family Resource Center” or Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.

