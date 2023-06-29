Peter Gaylan Houck

Peter “Pete” or “Peter G” Gaylan Houck, 71, of Albany, Kentucky, and originally of Albany, New York, passed away at his home in Albany, Kentucky, June 16, 2023.

He served in the U.S. Army, as an E4 Specialist as an optical lab technician, shaping lenses for fellow soldiers.

He is survived by his children, Sarah Jeanne of Albany, Kentucky, and Robert Benjamin of Cleveland, Ohio; granddaughter, Chassidy Elaine Cross; sisters, Sherry Houck, Virginia Houck, and Laura Houck, all of Albany, New York; brother, Steven Houck of Vanderwagen, New Mexico.

Private arrangements were requested by the family. Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.