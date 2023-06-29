Rickey David Arms, 55, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Cumberland County Hospital.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of David and Vellas Thrasher Arms.

He was a welder for Kelvion Products Inc. and a member of Chestnut Grove Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Grace White Arms; maternal grandparents, Hershel and Lorene Groce Thrasher.

He is survived by his parents, David and Vellas Thrasher Arms; wife, Patty Flowers Arms; children, Allison (Freddie) Shaw, Lucas David (Brandi Humphrey) Arms all of Burkesville, Kentucky, William (Melanie) Arms of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Adam Shaw, Evan Shaw, Charlea Shaw, Khiara (Halen Lee) Alexander, Kobe Alexander, Makinna Stockton: great-grandchild, Rowan Lee.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday June 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils and Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial followed in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Chestnut Grove Community Church. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.