Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

As expected, KSR remote was a fun morning, and a Clinton County fan showcase

I’ll have to admit I was a little taken aback last Friday morning when just moments before the start of the Kentucky Sports Radio Pre-Show, I looked around and saw how many of the fans in attendance were from our own Clinton County.

Then as the show progressed, and the main KSR show neared its 9:00 a.m. air time, more and more Clinton County faces were seen in the room that was quickly filling up.

Sulphur Creek staffer Mark Brewington was mostly responsible for getting the contract between the Resort and the KSR crew arranged and set for last Friday’s appearance.

Matt Jones and his crew was receptive to the crowd on hand, and the five man group were surprisingly courteous and friendly before each show began, during the breaks and especially after the conclusion of both shows.

The group stuck around for as long as was needed to meet the fans on hand, sign autographs, trade Kentucky stories and just mix and mingle.

Thanks to Mark Brewington for bringing the KSR crew to the area, and I was certainly glad to see so many fans from Clinton County who had made the trip over to our neighboring county. I didn’t do an actual headcount, but I’m willing to bet we had more on hand than any other county – including host county Cumberland.

The kudos continue to come two decades later

This year is the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference and with the events scheduled, word came this week that a well-known Clinton County athletic standout will be included in the recognitions.

Amber Guffey, who was a standout guard for the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs during our late 1990s and early 2000s heyday runs, has been as a member of the ‘Best of the best’ 75th Anniversary teams.

A ‘Best of the Best” team is being named for each sport to honor its top athletes in league history. Guffey was included on the list of the top women’s basketball players in OVC history.

Guffey, who starred for the Lady Racers at Murray State from 2006 to 2009, played on three Clinton County Lady Bulldog basketball teams that advanced to the KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournaments, as well as capturing back to back All “A” Classic State Tournament titles.

Amber returned to her Lady Racer alma mater as an assistant coach and continues to remain on the Murray State bench, at least through the end of this past 2022-23 season.

She is the daughter of Vanda Guffey and the late Ronnie Guffey, who was a long-time head coach for the Lady Bulldog basketball program.

Amber, her late father, and her sister, Paige, have all been inducted onto the Clinton County High School Basketball Wall of Fame.

And a thanks to Randy Speck for alerting me to this development about our own Amber Guffey.