Family Night at the Fair was fun, for a short while

One of the most entertaining and fan participation opportunity nights of each Clinton County Fair is always the Family Night Athletic Events.

A night of races and contests that gives everyone a chance to get in on the fun, Family Night got underway last Tuesday after a day-long rain event and organizers watching the skies as clouds loomed.

Shortly after the lineup of races and games got underway, the skies opened up and a deluge of rain fell on those gathered in the grassy area near the fairground entrance.

After several minutes of the heavy downpour, thunder and lightning accompanied the slow moving storm, causing the pending lineup of races to be cancelled.

Still, in the few events that were held, there were plenty of smiles and competition, as can be seen by these three photos made during those early Family Night events.