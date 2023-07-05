Kay Melton, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late Sherman and Georgia Melton, and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Stearns, Jean Brown, Janice Hacker and three brothers, Ronnie Melton, William Melton, and Tommy Melton.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by two daughters, Andrea (Chuck) Gibson, Candi (Felipe) Pereira; one sister, Sue Irwin; one brother, Howard Melton; seven grandchildren, Aleigha Thacker, Amber Thacker, Urijah Pereira; Silas Pereira, Taylor Gibson; Karlee Gibson, and Abigail Soma; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Cave Springs Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.