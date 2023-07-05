Tri-County Animal Shelter Adoption Day is another tremendous success

The Tri-County Animal Shelter held its county-wide adoption day last Saturday and over 20 pets found new homes.

Citizens from both Cumberland and Clinton County attended the event and were able to adopt animals at no cost thanks to the generous support of neighboring business Tyson Foods.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig and Cumberland County Judge/Executive Luke King attended the event, along with magistrates from both counties.

“Another successful adoption day was held here in Clinton County,” Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig told the Clinton County News after last week’s special event. “I want to thank each magistrate who volunteered to help: Tony Delk, Gary Ferguson, Jerry Lowhorn, Jason Pitman and Mickey Riddle, along with my office staff Kelli Abston and Virginia Conner.”

Craig also heaped praise on the staff at the Tri-County Animal Shelter for their efforts not only during the adoption day event, but in completing their regular duties, as well as to Tyson Foods for their generosity.

“I also want to thank our awesome Animal Control officers Chaston Bell and Eugene Cross,” Craig added. “We especially want to recognize and thank Tyson for everything they do for this shelter and our county.”

Craig also pointed out the partnership that Clinton County has with Cumberland County in operating the shelter.

“Thank you Judge King and Magistrate Lane Cole and Cumberland County Animal Control Officer Brian O Conner for helping make this event a success,” Craig continued. “And, of course, thanks to all the folks who came and adopted their new furry friends.

“We have a great team working to make each of these events successful. This year was no exception. We appreciate the community and local businesses participating and hope they’ll encourage others to do the same at future events,” said Judge/Executive Craig.

Cumberland County Judge/Executive King also pointed out the importance of the partnership between Clinton and Cumberland County in operating the shelter and planning events like last week’s adoption day.

“The event was a wonderful opportunity for these pets to find new homes and for our local citizens to find new furry friends, King said. “We are fortunate to have Tyson Foods as a corporate partner for the day and equally as fortunate to have a strong working relationship with Judge Craig and the Clinton County Court.”

Anyone interested in adopting a new pet is encouraged to do so locally from the Tri-County Animal Shelter from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM each weekday (excluding holidays).

The shelter is located at 1990 KY-90, Albany, KY 42602.