Two CCHS Seniors from JROTC program head to basic training

Two Clinton County Seniors left for Basic Training on 7 June. Both were in JROTC for all four years of high school and enlisted with the National Guard, according to a report to the Clinton County News this week from Maj. (retired) Melissa Ramsey, one of the program instructors at Clinton County High School.

Both signed up to be All Wheel Vehicle Mechanics (91B) in the Military. They are currently in Basic Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and upon graduation will continue to their Advance Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Cadet Major Ethan Rains is the son of Peggy Stearns. He graduated with four years of JROTC and was the Operations Officer (S-3) and competed on the Raiders, Drill and Color Guard Teams.

C/MAJ Rains was the Commander of the Drill Team. He was a great cadet and asset to the Bulldog Battalion.

Cadet Captain Jared Gibson is the son of Jason Gibson and Stephanie Rogers. He graduated with four years of JROTC, was the Assistant Operations Officer (S-3) and competed on the Raiders team.

C/CPT Gibson was also the Commander of the Raiders team. He was an excellent cadet and asset to the Bulldog Battalion.

Thank you to both these graduates for deciding to serve and we wish them the best of luck.

Ethan Rains

Jared Gibson