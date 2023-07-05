Park board holds lengthy meeting

The Clinton County Rec/Park Board held a busy regular meeting last Thursday, June 29. Nine members were on hand for the over one hour session, in which several issues were discussed.

After approving the minutes of the previous meeting, the board approved the monthly treasurer’s report which showed a fund balance of $28,087 as of May 31.

Board Treasurer Gina Poore had received some prices on metal bench seats from Bluegrass Recreation Sales & Installation out of Danville.

The cost was $600 per six foot bench. However, the cost of freight was some $440.00 each.

Park Director Michael Hood told the board he would secure the necessary means to pick up the benches himself, saving the board the cost of freight.

A motion was made by board member Paula Little to purchase two of the six foot metal benches, with the park director having the responsibility of picking them up and installing them.

The benches, similar to those at the park’s front area, will be installed in the back, north side of the park along the walking track area.

A resident had recently recommended the park add the additional seating, especially from patrons who frequent the walking track.

The proposed new concession stand, an item that has been on the table for about a year, was again discussed with a new twist involved.

The Clinton County Fiscal Court has set aside $15,000 of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for the sole purpose of constructing a better concession stand at the park.

At the beginning of the process, there was a building for sale that already had electrical hook-up available. However, Hood noted that building had recently been sold.

This led board members to turn their attention to a possible “complete” renovation, inside and out, of the existing concession stand in lieu of purchasing another building.

The board opted to put together plans and specifications of renovating the existing facility and look for a contractor who could do the work.

Although it was noted most contractors are busy with larger jobs, the board hopes to secure someone who can work around their major jobs and possibly use sub-contracting work to get the building renovated prior to next spring.

They also agreed there would need to be a time line given to the contractor that takes the job, to have the work completed.

No official action on the concession stand was taken last week. However, the board agreed to begin the process of drawing up plans and specifications for the renovation project, with more information to be presented at the board’s next regular meeting later this month.

Board member Russell Baker again discussed having a regulation size mound for youth league baseball installed on one of the ball fields, which he and others said would help baseball players learn the right way if they move forward into middle and high school baseball.

The more permanent clay mound would be put on a field where other baseball and softball age groups could play as well.

Baker asked the board if they could choose a field best suited for placing such a mound for youth league baseball play. He further noted he could get donations to purchase the clay need to building the mound, as well as around the batter’s box.

Following some discussion, a motion was made by board member David McIver, seconded by Leland Hicks, to have the built-up clay mound around the pitching area, (as well as clay around the batter’s box) put in place on Field 2. The motion passed unanimously.

This is the field which the CCMS softball team formerly played some of their games. However, Baker noted the middle school team is now using the high school field.

Director Hood then informed the board he had found some cracks in the base of toilets in the women’s restrooms and had gotten an estimate on three of them from Albany Plumbing & Electric.

Board member Little made a motion to purchase the three toilets for the women’s restrooms and have them installed, with all voting yes.

The trash problems at the park was also briefly discussed, with Hood saying someone had been seen “turning the trash cans over intentionally” and driving away.

Apparently the person who witnessed the incident did not have means of contacting authorities, but the park director noted that if such an occurrence happened again, the police would be called.

It was also noted the cost–over about the past 20 years–the park board had paid out to fix vandalism problems at the park. They noted however that it wasn’t as bad as in the past.

Another ongoing situation at the park was then discussed, that being the drainage problem on one of the fields located in the center of the park.

Hood told the board he was about to begin the process of hopefully getting that problem fixed.

The board also discussed, but took no official action at this time, on the need to have the old wooden bleachers replaced or moved; removing the fence from around the playground; and purchasing additional mulch for the playground area.

Pertaining to the issue of adding new mulch to the playground, the board had previously opted to order the mulch. However, Poore said as of last week, she had received no information from the company about the order.

The approximate one hour and 15 minute meeting was then adjourned.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at 5 p.m. at the park and is open to the public.