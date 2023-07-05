City approves $4.7 million budget

Albany City Council voted unanimously to adopt the 2023-24 Fiscal Year budget, which included minor changes and a wage increase for city employees.

The council took the action at a second special called meeting last Tuesday, June 27. The new budget took effect as of July 1.

Second and final reading of the budget, which is published in summary form, totals $4,730,172. This amount includes a $1 per hour increase across the board for city employees in all departments.

The council, at its regular meeting in early June, failed to pass first reading of the city’s budget on a three to three tie vote.

The primary concern of council members voting no at the time was the amount of pay increase for employees, they felt, was too low.

A special meeting was held later–and the budget approved –after council members had a chance to review the document and recommend changes.

Council members and Albany Mayor Steve Lawson discussed the new budget at the brief 20 minute special meeting. A couple of other minor revisions to the original budget were also made on final reading.

The changes included reducing the amount of the city’s donation to the annual 4th of July Fireworks show from $1,500 to $500. This move apparently came about due to the Chamber of Commerce being unable to find a replacement for a company that had previously put on the display but could not do it this year.

In lieu of the fireworks show being on the actual holiday, a private business will be putting on a display this Saturday, July 8, and the city’s donation of $500 was put toward that event.

Other entities, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Development Authority have donated to the fireworks display that will be put on this Saturday by LT’s Fireworks. The IDA also lessened their annual input this year down to $500.00.

The other change was the deletion of $1,000 toward the annual city employee Christmas dinner, a total savings to the city of $2,000.00 from the budget that went to help with the salary increases.

Councilman James Bray said he felt adding the dollar per hour raise was a way to help retain current employees.

The councilman also asked about rates for persons who may have to be “on call” during such instances as emergencies, water line breaks, etc., such as days when the water office and city hall are closed.

The city apparently has no protocol for added rates for on-call duties, but has standard rates of overtime pay for all employees who have to work past normal hours.

City Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Smith also added that whenever there is a holiday break, everyone gets paid for that holiday.

Bray further questioned whether funds could be set aside for other projects or equipment that may be needed during the course of a year.

Mayor Lawson said the city was trying to get extra funds for some projects, and also added the budget could be amended to change revenue amounts in the course of any fiscal year.

Following the brief discussion, Councilman Randy Speck made the motion to approve second and final reading of the 2023-24 year budget. The motion received a second from Councilwoman Rene York and passed unanimously.

The budget breakdown includes $1,131,589 in the general fund. The general fund includes property taxes, licenses and permits, and inter-governmental revenues.

Department breakdowns include: general government, $252,280; police department, $605,697; fire department, $127,880; street department, $252,732; waste water utilities, $415,500.

As is always the case, the water utilities budget makes up the bulk of the total receipts and expenditures for the city, with that budget being $3,026,083. That amount coupled with the waste water budget totals some $3,441,583.

The city budget is a matter of public record and can be reviewed in its entirety at Albany City Hall during normal business hours.

Due to the council’s regular meeting falling on the July 4 holiday, a special call meeting was held the following day, Wednesday, July 5.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for August 7 at 5 p.m.