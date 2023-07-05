Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Donnie E. Owens 47, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, July 1, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriffs Rodney Shelton and Hunter Moreland.

Owens was charged with: assault 2nd degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Owens was also arrested on a parole violation warrant, a district warrant out of Cumberland County and two failure to appear on district court warrants from Clinton County.

Owens was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Donnie Owen