Chamber fireworks show set for Saturday at ‘dark’, venue changes to fairgrounds

The Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is planning on lighting up the sky once again this year to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

This year, the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday, but due to circumstances with the previous pyrotechnics company, the show this year will be on July 8, at the fairgrounds and put on by LT’s Fireworks of Albany.

The show is set to get started at “dark 30” or shortly after dark Saturday night and is free to the public.

Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Bailey Mullins said she wants to encourage everyone to come out Saturday night and celebrate Independence Day with a wonderful fireworks show.

“Even though its after the actual holiday, we still want to encourage people to come out,” Mullins said. “The show will be scripted to music also.”

For those who attend the show at the fairgrounds, the fireworks will have music to accompany the show.

Mullins is in her first year as Executive Director and putting on her first big event. She said she has been nervous about it, but that everyone has been great about working with her.

“All the co-sponsors have been really good to work with,” Mullins said.

Mullins also stated that an event like the Independence Day Fireworks Show couldn’t happen without the help of the sponsors.

“We really appreciate all of our co-sponsors,” Mullins said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Sponsors for Saturday’s fireworks show are:

• Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce

• Clinton Co. Industrial Development Authority (IDA)

• Clinton County Tourism Commission

• City of Albany, Mayor – Steve Lawson

• People’s Bank and Trust Company

• First and Farmers National Bank

• Junction Station

• South Kentucky RECC

• Monticello Banking Company

• Jay Craig, Real Estate Agent

• County Judge Executive, Ricky Craig

• Magistrate, Tony Delk

• Magistrate, Mickey Riddle

• Magistrate, Gary Ferguson

• Magistrate, Jason Pitman

• Magistrate, Jerry Lowhorn

As of this year, there aren’t any other events planned in conjunction with the fireworks show, but Mullins said there has been talk about adding events for the day for the future.

“I’d say we will have a lot of people to show up, especially with all the out of towners,” Mullins said.

Also on hand for Saturday night will be the Clinton County EMS and the Albany Fire Department, and the Chamber expressed its gratitude for them always being on site during the fireworks show.

If anyone has any questions about the fireworks show, they can call the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce office at 606-387-2051 or look at the website at www.albanyclintonchamber.com and on their Facebook page at Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.