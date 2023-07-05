Holiday parade held at Wolf River

Everybody loves a parade, and a long-running tradition at Wolf River Resort and Marina on Dale Hollow Lake is the annual Independence Day Golf Cart Parade. This year’s parade was held just before dark on Sunday evening. Decorated in their best red, white and blue July 4 theme, some 17 golf carts belonging to resort residents made their way through the campground, as well as the four separate levels of residence buildings. In true parade fashion, several of the parade participants threw candy out to the youngsters in the crowd who were out enjoying the event. The Clinton County News wishes everyone a happy and safe Independence Day celebration.