Campers head to 4-H for the week

More than 150 boys and girls loaded up on three buses Monday morning and headed to 4-H camp for the week. The camp is located in Jabez, Kentucky, on Lake Cumberland. Campers will spend the week swimming, taking archery and rifle courses, rope challenges and going on the high element zip line. The camp grounds is home to 20 counties during the summer months. This year, as in many years past, Cumberland County will share the grounds with Clinton County this week.

Both above and below, campers and parents signed in their children before loading luggage on the bus Monday morning. Campers will arrive back at the high school sometime on Friday of this week.