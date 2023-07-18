Clinton Fiscal Court meeting agenda

The following is the agenda for the Clinton County Fiscal Court regular meeting Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
Agenda:
* Call to Order
* Pledge of Allegiance
* Prayer
* Approval of Minutes
* Treasurer’s Report:
–Monthly
–Transfers
* Claims and Bills
* Clinton County Tourism Budget 2023-24
*Reapportionment Committee Ordinance
*County Clerk 2022 Settlement
*Procurement Policy Amendment
*Other Business
*Personnel (only if necessary)–KRS 61.810(f)
Adjourn