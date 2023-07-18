Clinton Fiscal Court meeting agenda

The following is the agenda for the Clinton County Fiscal Court regular meeting Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.

Agenda:

* Call to Order

* Pledge of Allegiance

* Prayer

* Approval of Minutes

* Treasurer’s Report:

–Monthly

–Transfers

* Claims and Bills

* Clinton County Tourism Budget 2023-24

*Reapportionment Committee Ordinance

*County Clerk 2022 Settlement

*Procurement Policy Amendment

*Other Business

*Personnel (only if necessary)–KRS 61.810(f)

Adjourn