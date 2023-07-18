Ashley Nicole Dyer, 40, of Edmonton, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home in the Subtle community of Metcalfe County, Kentucky,.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Neal and Josephine “Josie” Dyer Moss. She lived in Metcalfe County her entire life and was a care-giver and a Christian.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jeff and Macie Dyer, maternal great-grandparents, Guy and Ethel Shaw.

She is survived by her mother, Josephine “Josie” Dyer Moss; partner, Donnie North, both of Edmonton, Kentucky; children, Dalton (Kimberly) Pruitt of North Carolina, Destiny (J.D.) Shoultz, Jacob Dyer, Donny Jr. (Maura) North, Andrew North; siblings, Ryan (Sabrina) Dyer, Greg (Sandy) Moss, Troy (Carrie) Moss, all of Edmonton, Kentucky, Tammy (Damon) Perdew of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Madison, and Easton; several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Grider officiating.

Burial followed in the Leslie Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to defray final expenses. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

