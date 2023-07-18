Clinton County youth enjoy Trooper Island Camp with Post 15 campers

Youngsters from Clinton County enjoyed a week of summer camp last week, along with other 10-12 year old boys and girls from across the 10 county Kentucky State Police Post 15 Columbia area.

The camp, on Dale Hollow Lake in southwest Clinton County, is operated by the Kentucky State Police and provided a summer camp experience, free of charge, for disadvantaged and at-risk boys and girls from Kentucky.

During last week’s camping experience, the campers participated in several activities, including fitness and agility workouts (above), fishing from Sgt. Stanley Butler Dock, below right, kayaking on Dale Hollow Lake, and of course one of the favorite activities each day, chow time, below left.