Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall has two-day visit at Albany VFW 1096 Post

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall was set up Friday and Saturday at the Albany VFW Post 1096 and according to Post Commander Jason Warinner, more than 300 people came by to view the Wall.

“It was a tremendous honor to be able to host the Wall.,” Warriner said. “It was also an honor to be able to open our doors to the community to come pay respects and receive education on the sacrifices that were made. We appreciate our sponsors for this project also.”

Sponsors of the event included Mountain View Nursery, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky L. and Deanie Craig, Clinton County Magistrates Gary Ferguson, Jason Pitman, Jerry Lowhorn, Mickey Riddle, and Tony Delk, Southern Kentucky Distillery, Jimmy Glidewell and a host of Clinton County Veterans.