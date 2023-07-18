Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Kathryn Claborn, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, July 15, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Thomas Pendergrass.

Claborn was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance not in the original container; operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless driving.

Claborn was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jeff Roach, 21, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, July 14, 2023, by Albany Police Officer David Bookout.

Roach was charged with assault 2nd degree and terroristic threatening.

Roach was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jesse W. Pittman, 36, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, July 16, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover.

Pittman was charged with assault 4th degree, strangulation 1st degree, kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

Pittman was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

