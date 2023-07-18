Suspect dies after officer involved shooting

A suspect was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after a high speed pursuit through Wayne County and Clinton County came to an end.

The name of the man has not been released to the public as of press deadline, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott Tuesday night.

According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department requested KSP Post 15 troopers and detectives respond to the scene near KY 90 and Willow Grove Road.

The high speed chase came to an end about two miles west of the Clinton County and Cumberland County boundary

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The Clinton County News inquired from the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Jonathan Houk, about additional details concerning the incident, and was told that the investigation was ongoing and more information would be released to the NEWS at a later date.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Monday afternoon and according to KSP Public Affairs Officer Jonathan Houk, there weren’t any updates to the case just yet. On Friday afternoon, several KSP Officials were at the scene where a man was shot and killed by a police officer after a high speed pursuit from Wayne County.

A portion of KY 90 was closed to traffic Tuesday night as Kentucky State Police investigated an officer involved shooting. State road crews set up barriers and lined state highway trucks up to keep traffic off the small portion of KY 90.