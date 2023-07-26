School board meets

Clinton County Board of Education held its first business meeting with new interim superintendent Boyd Randolph at the helm Monday, July 24.

Randolph, who was named interim to replace Dr. Paula Little, who retired after 35 years, began his duties as interim schools chief on July 1.

The board dealt with a lengthy agenda in a short time, with the meeting lasting just 25 minutes with all board members present. Also on hand at Monday’s meeting were both of the school district’s SROs (School Resource Officers), Kent McDaniel and Jim Guffey.

Both SROs are retired military veterans and former local law enforcement officers with the city police department, with Guffey also serving a term as Clinton County Sheriff.

Following the adoption of the meeting agenda, two retirees, both from Albany Elementary, were recognized for their years of service to the school system.

Those recognized were Virginia Parrigin, an office staff employee at AES for 25 and one-half years, and Michael Hood, a custodian worker at the school for some 25 years.

The long list of items on the action agenda portion was generally routine.

The board, on a motion by Jeremy Fryman, first approved Superintendent Randolph as co-treasurer/secretary of the board for whatever length of time he may serve until a permanent superintendent is named.

On a motion by Ronald Albertson, the board approved some revisions to public comment guidelines at school board meetings.

The next item was first reading of draft policy 03.2 dealing with classified substitute teachers pay. The motion to approve first reading was made by Gary Norris and passed unanimously.

The policy basically calls for substitutes who are classified personnel to receive the same amount of pay as a new certified teacher who has zero years experience.

On motions by Norris and Bobbie Stone, respectively, the board approved a change order for the CCHS gym replacement project and declared some unused property (buses) as surplus property to be sold.

Norris recommended the buses be appraised, as has been done in the past, prior to being advertised for sale.

After approving the annual District Funding Assurances, the Code of Pupil Conduct was approved with a change in the code.

Director of Pupil Personnel (DPP) Julie York noted that the medical excuse policy had not helped to reduce absences and doctor’s offices did not comply with the form. She noted the medical excuse forms had become more of a burden for staff and not helped in reducing the absentee rates, further recommending that clause be removed.

On a motion by Albertson, the board voted to approve the Code of Pupil Conduct with the change.

On a motion by Stone, the board approved the revised SRO Handbook, with some minor revisions having been made.

The board then approved the 2023-24 District Safety Plan, a plan in which each school also has plans in place, as well as the event security plan.

DPP York noted the latter was also presented to the Site Based Council at each school facility.

The board also approved the medical response plan (off campus). It was noted during the discussion that AED’s (Automated External Defibrillators) were on hand, some mobile, at each school and AEDs are taken off campus for emergency use during such things as sporting events, field trips or when students are participating in school activities outside of the in-facility setting.

In other business, the board:

* Approved an MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with Eastern Kentucky University to allow students to do student teaching locally.

* Approved a contract for a teacher for the hearing impaired.

* Approved district wide PTA fundraisers.

* Approved the annual building lease for the LCCAA Head Start.

* On separate motions, approved mental health assistance for students with agreements with RISE Mental Health and Wellness; Intrust Healthcare; Community Based Intervention; and Adanta.

The board then approved monthly consent items, including: best practices annual acknowledgement; minutes; subsequent disbursements; payment of bills; and leave of absence.

With no public comments being made, the brief, but busy session was adjourned.

The next Clinton County Board of Education work session is slated for Thursday, August 17, and the next regular business meeting for Monday, August 21. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and are open to the public.

The Clinton County Board of Education recognized a trio of employees at the Monday night meeting who are retiring after serving over 20 years in the Clinton County School District. Pictured above are Regina Parrigin, center, and Michael Hood with school board member Bobbie Ann Stone. (Not pictured, Janet Guthrie)

Clinton County School District photo by Brittany Talbott