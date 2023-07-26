Ian Kelly, 29, of Albany, was arrested Wednesday, July 19, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Thomas Pendergrass.

Kelly was charged with menacing, terroristic threatening 1st degree (two counts), resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Kelly was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jeremy E. Thrasher, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, July 20, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Casey Richardson.

Thrasher was charged with operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance not in original container, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified).

Thrasher was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Eric M. Stamey, 32, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, July 23, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Thomas Pendergrass.

Stamey was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Stamey was lodged in the Clinton County Jail

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

