Trooper Island Appreciation Day held

An estimated 400 people were on hand Saturday at the Trooper Island Youth Camp Appreciation Day to mark the end of another summer camping season.

One of the many events during the day is the Fallen Officer Memorial Service, with the recognition of the 37 officers who have died while on duty in the 75 year history of the Kentucky State Police.

During the opening portion of the ceremony, shown below, KSP Trooper Jonathan Houck, left, Trooper and Camp Director Jonathan Biven, and KSP Commissioner Phillip “P.J.” Burnett, Jr., stand at attention as camp counselors raise the U.S. Flag, Kentucky Flag and KSP Flag.

Trooper Island Youth Camp is located in southwest Clinton County, on Dale Hollow Lake.