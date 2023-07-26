Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

High School baseball will be allowed to use

limited electronic communications in ‘24

It’s a sign of the times, and while some may not welcome its arrival, it’s coming to high school baseball for the 2024 season.

The National Federation of High School Baseball Rules Committee, in their June meeting, announced several rule changes for the game, including allowing the use of electronic communications during the game.

The rule change notes that the use of a one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher for the purposes of calling pitches will be permitted in high school baseball beginning in 2024.

In other words, it could be that fans will no longer see a coach giving a sign, or calling a pitch number code out loud, to a catcher to call the next pitch, but instead the coach will simply tell his catcher to call a “fastball” down the middle for the next delivery.

That call will be made via a one-way radio worn by the coach and catcher, with the coach equipped with the microphone, while the catcher wears the earpiece to receive the message from his coach.

According to the rule change, at no time can the coach give messages to any other player on defense and can never relay a message to any player who is batting. The coach using the communications device must be in the dugout when the device is being used.

Another rule change of interest, and sadly also a reflection of the times we are in, states that the umpire-in-chief can no longer consider the (unruly) behavior of spectators when deciding to forfeit a game.

That jurisdiction toward unacceptable behavior from spectators now falls entirely on the authority of the administration of the school and its game administration present.