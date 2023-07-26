Twin Lakes Cattlemen’s Association Cattlemen’s Corner

The Twin Lakes Cattlemen’s Association held its summer Field Day program on July 13 at the farm of Steve and Carol Peddicord in Albany. A hot and dry day welcomed the crowd of about 60 people to enjoy wagon tours, guest speakers, and a ribeye steak meal.

The wagon tours kicked off the program with the first stop being an information talk from Rachel Walker of Corteva Agriscience. Ms. Walker used the stop to help identify over 20 common pasture weeds found in this area, and explained different control methods along with proper timing.

A second stop included a weed application test field that showed the effects of using Grazon vs. no treatment. The Grazon application was showing strong results in controlling flowering nettle populations in the spring seeded orchardgrass hayfield.

Next a visit was made to a paddock that was being used to breed open heifers to calving ease Balancer bulls. Raising replacement heifers has been the primary enterprise at Springhaven Farms for the last several years. Steve Peddicord, Farm Manager, explained to the group the protocols that must be followed to raise replacements that are eventually marketed through the West Kentucky Bred Heifer Sale in Guthrie, Kentucky.

Following the wagon tours, the association offered a full ribeye steak meal to those in attendance. Steaks were donated by member Nathan Groce of Albany. Groce Farms sells over 60 custom beefs during the course of the year.

The program concluded with the featured guest speaker Gale Rippe of Galax, Virginia. Rippe was awarded the national commercial producer of the year in 2019 by the American Gelbvieh Association. He spoke to the group about the importance of using crossbreeding in the commercial operation and the benefits it brings. He also mentioned the importance of all producers finding the niche in the cattle business they are comfortable with and trying to maximize the results.

Agency reports were given by Carissa Truman of FSA, Danny Hughes of NRCS, and Colby Guffey of UK Extension Service. The Clinton Soil Conservation District also had a display updating the available local cost share programs, plus some of the equipment available for rent was on display.

The TLCA would like to especially thank our local sponsors: People’s Bank and Trust of Albany, Groce Farms, Neal Realty, Neli Conner of Conner Farms (fantastic sweet corn donated), Hunter Shearer BBQ, and everyone that helped to make it a very successful day.