Patricia Ann Claywell Evans, 56, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky the daughter of Kenneth and Juanita Wray Claywell. She was a Christian and a house keeper for Riverfront Lodge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Speck and her nephew, Joshua Smith.

She is survived by her life partner, Dennis Brooking of Burkesville, Kentucky; her children, Jessica Evans of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Ashley Evans (fiancé, William DeBerry) of Cookeville, Tenessee; siblings, Ronnie Claywell, Shirley (Joe) Harris both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Pamela Smith of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, Barney Claywell of Burkesville, Kentucky, Betty Shaw of Albany, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Ellenor North; several nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.

The memorial service was held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.