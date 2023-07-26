Jo Ann Starnes, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Kenwood Health and Rehab in Richmond, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Joe Chester and Nina Olene Brown.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Sue Brown, and three brothers, Ronnie Ike Brown, Loran Ray Brown, Jeffery Lee Brown.

She is survived by two sisters, Marsha Wright of Albany, Kentucky, and Shirl (Dwight) Cross of Berea, Kentucky; one brother: Dewayne Brown, of Albany, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services were held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM Friday at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.