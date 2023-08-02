It’s back – World’s Longest Yard Sale, bargains, people, traffic will be plentiful through Sunday

The U.S. 127 Sale, aka the World’s Longest Yard Sale, is set for another big weekend and of course, Clinton County, located near the center of the now nearly 700 mile route, will be one of the busiest stops for yard sale enthusiasts this week. Several vendors were already on site last week at one of the Clinton County “sale epicenters” at the junction of Ky. 90 and U.S. 127, near Stuff Plain and Fancy and Junction Station. By Tuesday morning of this week, when the above photo was taken, vendors were aplenty and more are expected as the event gets into full swing later this week. Be careful, be alert and don’t be afraid to haggle in order to get that great 127 Yard Sale find.