Golf Dawgs pick up first win Monday

The Clinton County High School Golf Dawgs picked up their first win Monday afternoon in a two-way match at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park Golf Course against Pulaski Southwestern Warriors.

Monday’s match was the team’s third competition in this 2023 season.

The Golf Dawgs were led Monday by sophomore Blaine Melton who fired a four over par 40, followed by Walker Casada and Tucker Casada who each finished the round with a score of 41, Zach Poore with a score of 42 and Maddox Moons with a 46.

The Dawgs earned the win with a team score of 164 against the Warriors total of 210.

In an earlier three-way match at Monticello Country Club against Wayne County and McCreary County, the Golf Dawgs finished with a team score of 170 to McCreary County’s 155 and Wayne County’s 155.

In that match, Melton finished with a 38, followed by Tucker Casada with a 42, Walker Casada with a 43, Zach Poore who shot a 47 and Maddox Moons with a 50.

On Saturday, July 25, the team competed in an invitational tournament at Eagle’s Nest Country Club in Somerset, Kentucky, and finished with a team total of 373 in the 18 hole event.

The Golf Dawgs are coached by Macy Campbell Arms.

Clinton County Golf Dawgs Coach Macy Campbell Arms, far right, gave a pre-match rules briefing to her Golf Dawgs, gathered at left, and their opponent Monday, the Pulaski Southwestern Warriors. Clinton County won the match with a team score of 164 against Southwestern’s score of 210.

CCHS Golf Dawg Blaine Melton watches as his putt rolls toward the hole Monday afternoon on the first hole at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park Golf Course. Melton finished the match with a round of 40, leading his team to a win over the Pulaski Southwestern Warriors, 164 to 210.

Clinton County High School Golf Dawg Walker Casada chips onto the green Monday afternoon on the first hole at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Golf Course during a match against the Pulaski Southwestern Warriors. Casada finished the round with a score of 41 to boost his team to its first win of the season, 164 to 210.