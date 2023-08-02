Tunovers … By Alan B. Gibson

Golf Dawgs earn first W

The CCHS Golf Dawgs were first to leave the starting gate for the 2023-24 fall sports season, competing in a match against Wayne County and McCreary County at Monticello Country Club, an invitational tournament last week at Eagle’s Nest Country Club in Pulaski County, and hosting their first regular season match on Monday of this week against Southwestern at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park.

The Golf Dawgs earned their first “W” of this still young season Monday, besting Pulaski Southwestern at Dale Hollow with a decisive 164 to 210 victory.

Sophomore Golf Dawg Blaine Melton has led the way in each of those outings.

The Golf Dawg calendar gets very busy with the arrival of August, with matches and tournaments filling the days of the calendar, and practice sessions taking up most of the rest.

This 2023 season runs through the end of September, right up until the slated 2023 Golf Fundraiser Scramble set for September 30 at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park Golf Course.

End of Summer Carnival

Here’s a little fun for everyone to look forward to: An End of Summer Carnival will be held Saturday, August 12, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Clinton County High School.

Food – Game Booths – Face Painting – Snow Cones – Dunking Booth – Hair Feathers- Bulls Bunkers Inflatable Axe Booth – Nerf Wars – Gel Blaster Wars – Interactive Hit Counter, and much more!

Sponsored by CCHS cheerleaders, girls’ and boys’ basketball.

Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Online Auction

The Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Online Auction is set for August 3 – August 7, according to Amy Davis Young, sister to the late Robbie Davis, for when the foundation is named.

Of course Robbie was one of the most recognizable sports related and business related figures in Clinton County, as well as throughout most of Kentucky. Robbie left us way too soon, the result of a heart attack at age 53 in 2016.

Follow the auction and join the bidding by texting ‘RDMF 2023’ to 859-606-5995 or visit the auction site at https://event.gives/rdmf2023.

If you would like to support the mission of the RDMF by donating an auction item, please call or text Amy at 859-893-1611.

Among the items available through the auction are vacations, restaurant gift certificates, Cincinnati Reds tickets, pontoon rentals, entertainment tickets, Keeneland tickets, UK tickets, spa and beauty items, among other offers.

The Foundation that bears Robbie’s name works with the mission of helping children realize their potential through opportunities in athletics, education, and personal development.