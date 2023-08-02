Patricia “Pat” Brendel, 85, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home.

She was born to the late Charles T. and Martha P. Hill in Canton, Ohio, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Bim” Brendel, and her sisters, Sue and LariJean.

She is survived by five children, Patty Brendel, Burkesville, Kentucky, Charlette (Ross) Bellew, Cottage Grove, Tennessee, Lillian (Duaine) Rebstock, Franklin, Kentucky, Frances Brendel, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Frank Brendel III, Burkesville, Kentucky, and special son, Tony Riddle, Burkesville, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Angela (Lewis) Semerling, Murray, Kentucky, Lonnie Blanton, Jr., Lynnville, Kentucky, Mary Pat Blanton, Lynnville, Kentucky, Kyle (Kimberly) Blanton, Jamestown, Louisiana, Faith (Brandon Bellamy) Amrein, Cincinnati, Ohio, Ashton (John) Pennycuff – Franklin, Kentucky, Megan Harvey, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Andi Amrein, Cincinnati, Ohio, Caitlin (Michael) Lambright – Columbus, Ohio, Jordan (Brett) Nida, Wadsworth, Ohio and Logan Brendel, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren.

The celebration of life was held on July 25 at 11:00 a.m..with Pastor Ronnie Pitcock and Dr. Mark Shelton officiating.

The burial followed in Scott Cemetery in Peytonsburg, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.