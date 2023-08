Marina Bridgeman, 53, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Carlos and Sue Melton.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Bridgeman; one son, Jordan Bridgeman; two brothers, Johnny Boils and Tim Melton; and one sister, Hilda (Roger) Smith; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will have a private service only.

Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.