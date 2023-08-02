Windy Dawn Young, 45, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her residence in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was born in Wayne County, Kentucky, the daughter of Barbara Young Winfrey. ‘

She worked as a Secretary at Bertram Law Offices.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Rod Winfrey; aunt, Shirley Young, uncle, Junior Albert Young; grandparents, Murl and Wendell Young; cousin, Scott Padgett.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Winfrey; son, Devaniel Young; brother, John Young; aunts, Nancy Young, June Upchurch, Lorene Padgett; uncles, Kay Young, Roger Young; nieces, Casey Young, Emily Young, Whitney Braden; nephew, Johnny Young.

The graveside service was conducted on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Piney Woods Mission Cemetery with Bro. Wendel Bell officiating.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

