Joan Lois Poynter, 75, of Byrdstown, Tennessee. passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at A Live Hospice Caree in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by a son, Joel Pritchard; her parents, Herbert Poynter and Golda Hicks; two brothers, David Gene Poynter and Len Poynter.

She is survived by one brother, Harold (Martha) Poynter of Albany, Kentucky; five nephews, Nick Poynter of Florida, Kyle and Karl Poynter of Indiana, David and Steven Poynter of Jamestown, Tennessee; one niece, Trish Poynter of Albany, Kentucky.

Funeral service arrangements are incomplete at this time.