Grannemann trains at UK small engine class, CCHS students to be offered course

Billy Grannemann, CCHS Agricultural Education Teacher and FFA Advisor, attended a small engines professional development course at the University of Kentucky in late July.

Participants in this course covered various topics related to small engine function, repair, maintenance, and secondary course instruction.

Students at Clinton County High School will be offered a small engines class this year, and this course gave Mr. Grannemann ideas and resources to benefit the students taking this class.

Grannemann is shown in the photos here working with two of the many small engines he was engaged with during the recent training class.