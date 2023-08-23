Dawgs fall in season opener

The Clinton County Bulldogs opened its season Friday night at home against Jackson County, Tennessee, only to come up two points short of a victory, losing 21-20.

“I thought we played well offensively and defensively, but just had too many turnovers. I thought we came out and played really well defensively in the second half and we executed well offensively all night,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “We just had some drives end because of turnovers. Another bright spot from Friday night’s game was the play in the trenches. I thought we played really well on the offensive and defensive lines all night. We still committed too many penalties as well, even though we did cut down on those from the previous week’s scrimmage game against Pickett.”

Tallent said he liked the heart and determination of his team, especially in the second half.

“The main thing my staff and I took from the game Friday night was that we fought after going into the locker room down 21-6 at the half,” Tallent said. “We came out and scratched and clawed our way back and had several big plays along the way on both sides of the ball to get us right back in it. It is really crazy that we were even in a position to win the game after committing seven turnovers.”

Tallent said his team has come a long way in a short period of time.

“I think it just shows how much our team has grown from last year,” Tallent said. “It was a fun game with many momentum shifts that had the crowd engaged all night. We really appreciate the support of Bulldog Nation and they showed up big for the Dawgs Friday night.”

Tallent said multiple players turned up the intensity during the game in order to give the Dawgs a chance to win.

“We had a lot of players that made a ton of plays for us, that are stepping up in a big way this season. I thought sophomore quarterback Jaxson Mason came in the game in a tough spot and played really well,” Tallent said. “We also had some great wide receiver play from Wyatt Proffitt, Jared Brown, and Steele Burchett. Junior Scout Bryant was a game time decision with a groin injury suffered in the Pickett scrimmage, but toughed it out and had a solid game and really showed a ton of toughness playing through that injury.”

Senior quarterback Bently Boils came out of halftime with a throwing arm injury, but continued to stay in the game on defense and came up with a big fourth down conversion for Clinton County. The Dawgs were led on offense by Mason who was 11-17 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the second half.

Boils was 10-15 for 79 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions all in the first half. The two quarterbacks combined to go 21-32 for 295 yards three touchdowns and four interceptions though the air.

On the ground the Dawgs were lead by Bryant, who had 13 carries for 51 yards, and Boils who had seven carries for 43 yards.

On the receiving end of those passes, the Dawgs were lead by senior Jared Brown with six receptions for 130 yards, Burchett with four receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown, Proffitt had nine receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Kasyn Massengale with two receptions for 20 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dawgs were lead by Senior Allen Pierce with nine tackles, one for loss, Burchett with eight tackles, one for loss. Junior Mason McDaniel finished with eight tackles, and Boils with seven tackles. Senior Jerry Harrison added an interception, along with Proffitt who also had a forced fumble. Burchett and Boils had a fumble recovery each, and Massengale added a fumble recovery as well.

The Dawgs will be back in action on the road against Wayne County this Friday night with kick off at 6:30 central time.

Logan Cross took down a Jackson County, Tennessee player during the first quarter of Friday night’s season opener. Clinton County trailed 21-6 at the half, but came back in the second half for a chance to win the game. The Dawgs came up short for the loss, 21-20.

Scout Bryant drove the ball early in the first quarter against Jackson County, Tennessee. The Dawgs lost the game by a final score of 21-20, moving to 0-1 on the year.

Head Football Coach Rocky Tallent called a time out during the first quarter of Friday night’s game. Clinton County will be back in action Friday night on the road against Wayne County. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Bently Boils threw a pass in the first half of Clinton County’s season opener against Jackson County, Tennessee.