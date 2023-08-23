Ryley McWhorter, stillborn infant of Chastian Tyler and Elizabeth Marie Armes McWhorter was still -born in Somerset, Kentucky on Friday, August 11, 2023.

In addition to the parents, Ryley McWhorter is survived by siblings, Keegen McWhorter, Amara Hockensmith; maternal grandparents, Paul (Jennifer) Walters, Amanda Gambrel, Cyndi Taylor; paternal grandparents, Dennis (Stacey Pierce) McWhorter; several nieces, nephew, great-grandparents, and a host of other family members.

The family gathered for a private family service on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Marcum Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Butler Funeral Home of Edmonton, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be left at: www.butlermemorials.com