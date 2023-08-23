Benjamin Clarence Davis, 42, of Ottawa, Ohio, passed away at his residence on August 14, 2023. He was born in Livingston, Tennessee, the son of the late Bennie Davis and Lesa Phillips, of Chicago, Illinois.

He is survived by his fiancée Kelly Uphold, of Ottawa; a son, Micheal Ard, Ottawa, and was a poppy who loved his grandchildren.

Preceeding him in death were his father; a brother, Anthony Davis; two grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio.

Funeral services for Benjamin Davis were held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.