Frank Boyd Alexander, 86, of the Water View community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Cumberland Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Frank Ed and Alyne Sewell Alexander.

He was a member of Marrowbone Methodist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, was merchant and owner of Sewell & Company General Store, the former Post Master of the Water View, Kentucky Post Office, served on the Tri-County Electric Board, and served on the Board of Directors for the Bank of Marrowbone.

He is survived by his wife, Neda Nunn Alexander; children, Chris (Diane) Alexander, Jeff (Kim) Alexander; grandchildren, Jarrod (Sarah) Alexander, Katie (Adam) McCutchen, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Cole (Madison) Scott of Glasgow, Kentucky, Kenny (Lindsey) Garmon, of Sadieville, Kentucky, Will Alexander, Grace Alexander; great-grandchildren, Andrew Alexander, Atlie Alexander, and Boyd Alexander, Grayer Garmon, Brynnlee Garmon, Veyda Garmon and Mylo Garmon

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Marrowbone Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marrowbone Cemetery Fund. Donations may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.