Miguel Perez Garcia, 51, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky.

He was born in Guatemala, the son of Jerman Perez Anjened and Albina Garcia Pastor. He was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Lakeview Full Gospel Church, and was a self employed farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife, April Garcia; children, Alicia Perez Garcia, Miguel Perez Garcia, Jr., Selena Perez Garcia, all of Albany, Kentucky; two brothers, two sisters, special mother, Alta (Homer) Dishman.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Jones, Bro. Ricardo Jacinto, and Bro. Gary Wallace officiating. Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com