Wilder Hayes Clunie, nine months, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his residence in Albany.

He was born in Livingston, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 the son of Joseph and Felicia McMillon Clunie.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Felicia McMillon Clunie; grandparents, Cindy (Keith) Brown, Karen (Tony) Bolen, all of Albany, Kentucky, Jeff (Lisa) Clunie of New Salisbury, Indiana; aunts, Keistan Brown, Amanda Clunie; uncles, Phil (Kristy) Clunie, Landon Brown, Mitchell Clunie; siblings, Eden Clunie, Emma Clunie, Archer Clunie; several cousins.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 12:00 noon p.m. C.D.T. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. The family received friends Wednesday, August 16, 2023 after 6:00 p.m. C.D.T. until 9:00 p.m. C.D.T..

Burial followed at Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County. Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.