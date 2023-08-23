Fiscal court deals with Sheriff’s office needs, fiber optic service throughout county

Clinton Fiscal Court dealt with several issues during an almost hour-long regular meeting last Thursday, August 17. All magistrates, as well as some citizen, were in attendance.

A few issues, including financial assistance for the sheriff’s office, citizens concerns about fiber optic cable and an EMS presentation pertaining to ongoing projects took up most of the meeting’s discussion.

The court first took up monthly general items of business, including acknowledging the treasurer’s report, voting to approve the monthly report and, on a motion by Magistrate Gary Ferguson, voted to pay claims and bills.

Three cash transfers, all from the occupational fund checking account were approved on separate motions by Magistrates Ferguson, Jerry Lowhorn and Jason Pitman, respectively.

The transfers totaled $62,000, including $40,000 to the general account, $20,000 to the ambulance account, and $2,000 to the DES checking account.

The court once again voted to keep tax rates unchanged, and not to take the four percent allowed increase.

On a motion by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, seconded by Magistrate Tony Delk, the body voted to set the tax rate on real property at 6.5 per $100 assessed value, generating an estimated $278,661 for the coming year.

Tax rates on watercraft and motor vehicles were set at 7.80 cents per $100 assessed value. Those taxes are collected through the Clinton County Clerk’s office. The estimated revenue on watercraft is $9,498 and motor vehicles is $58,899.00.

Also in relation to taxes, the court acknowledged receiving the 2023-24 rates for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which Judge/Executive Ricky Craig said were unchanged from last year.

Individual taxing districts set their own rates and present them to the county for acknowledgement only.

The court also held second and final reading of its Procurement Policy which increases the minimum amount for bidding purchases or services from $20,000 to $40,000–which had been recommended by the state.

They also held second reading mirroring the same amount change in relation to ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds which have to be bid.

The change means the county can now use general or ARPA funds for goods or services up to $40,000 without having to solicit bids.

The court also unanimously approved second reading on the reapportionment committee ordinance pertaining to how magisterial district boundaries will be redrawn following the latest U.S. Census. The court had approved the reapportionment committee’s plan last month.

Director of Emergency Services Lucas Abner then addressed the court on a trio of issues, first informing the court that the recent purchase of land for a new radio repeater tower was complete and the land deeded to the county.

Abner said work on getting the tower in place should begin as early as this week and once up and running, would give each emergency service responder its own frequency with its own antennas, which will provide clearer and better communication.

Abner also said that easements for the locations of the new outdoor warning sirens had been obtained. He said the company that installs the equipment would be in Kentucky sometime in September and would give him a two week advance notice of when they could begin their work.

He noted the local EMS had worked with other officials to help determine locations for the sirens that would reach the most people in the county.

The sirens will include one in Cave Springs (a replacement to an old siren that was not repairable), as well as at Davis Chapel and the Maupin Church and at Smith’s Chapel Church.

Abner reported that the date for new chassis to come off the assembly line for the new ambulances purchased by the county is scheduled for September 11. However, it will still likely take several months for the vehicles to be put into service.

The EM Director also gave the EMS monthly run report and noted they had deposited over $61,000 into the EMS account from billing and Medicaid.

Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum then addressed the court pertaining to his department’s need for financial assistance due to lack of personnel and overflow of cases and calls his office responds to daily.

Sheriff Marcum said his department, which is short staffed on deputies currently, has already received over 3,000 service calls since the start of the year. He said the Albany Police Department calls has been 2,200 plus during that time.

The sheriff also added the budget for the APD is $605,000 compared to his department’s $402,000, saying “calls outweigh (the number) of deputies. We are desperately in need of 24-hour service.”

“We are in a rut and need your help,” Sheriff Marcum told the court.

The sheriff requested the court assistance for the SO in the amount of $106,000 a year–but to lessen the burden, at a quarterly rate of $26,500 per quarter.

During the discussion, the sheriff said Clinton County was even having to get assistance in some cases from neighboring Wayne County, especially on drug cases. He noted that illegal drug activity was on the rise once again.

Clinton County Attorney Michael Rains also commended Sheriff Marcum and his staff, saying the sheriff was doing a great job. Marcum added he could not do his job without his staff behind him.

Sheriff Marcum further noted that he has “certified” officers that could be making more money elsewhere, saying the reason they stayed here was because they loved their job and the county.

“Our goal is to provide police presence,” Marcum said.

He added at times his department receives multiple calls (at once), saying “all are important, but we’re down to having to pick the most important (to respond to). Everyone’s needs are different.”

Randy Jones, tax coordinator in the sheriff’s office, said if the county approved the proposal, it would need to become retroactive to August 1.

The sheriff said it was his office’ goals to provide 24 hour service and hopefully work officers 12 hour shifts three days at a time.

Magistrates and Judge Craig commended the sheriff and his staff for their commitment and hard work, with Magistrate Delk noting it takes someone who truly loves their job to be in law enforcement.

Following some discussion, a motion was made by Magistrate Lowhorn, seconded by Magistrate Ferguson, to allot $26,500 per quarter, effective August 1, to the department, with the stipulations that invoices from the SO be submitted to the court and revisited each year.

Also, the funding to the office will be paid each third month through the “claims and bills” process at fiscal court meetings.

The motion to grant the quarterly assistance to the sheriff’s office passed by unanimous vote.

Clinton County Jailer Bruce Stearns then presented the monthly jail report on inmate intakes, also noting inmates on work release had picked up 69 bags of trash from county roadways during the past month.

Judge Craig then gave the monthly road department report, telling those in attendance the road crew had completed its fourth round of mowing on county roads. Also this week, they were to begin trimming back limbs, etc. from county roadways that cause visibility hazards.

The final around of county roadway mowing will be sometime in September, Judge Craig said.

Also on the agenda was a proposed first reading of a solar panel ordinance.

County Attorney Michael Rains noted he had a draft model, but would have to look into laws and requirements of such an ordinance and cater one that would be more tailored to Clinton County. He added such an ordinance may be ready to present to the court for first reading by next month’s regular meeting.

A somewhat lengthy discussion then began when some concerned citizens addressed the court about the need for fiber optic cable for high speed internet service for county residents.

McArthur Stockton, a resident of the Huntersville Community, acted as spokesperson for the group, noting residents had sent in a petition asking for the internet service to be run some time ago.

Judge Craig said over the past several months, the court had talked to several providers and some were running lines to some areas, adding the county was trying to get them to “branch out.” However, he noted the biggest problem is “funding.”

One person asked, “What does it take to get a tower for Verizon?”

EMS Director Abner said at one point he had tried to get Verizon for a year, but found out you have to go online to its website and request it, or actually let them know you need it. “It takes citizens to put in their address to show them you want it,” he said.

Magistrate Riddle said the county received the petition Stockton spoke of and it was turned over to cable providers, which had not given any response.

One resident added, “This is 2023, there is no reason why anyone shouldn’t have it (high speed internet).”

Magistrate Delk agreed, saying internet service today is just as important as any other service the county could provide.

Judge Craig, again citing cost of the service to install lines was the major problem. He gave an example of how one company had quoted the cost of running line from Dairy Queen just down to the Clinton County Health Department at $82,000.00.

The judge added that the more people residing in an area the better chance they had in obtaining the fiber optic service and at less cost.

He added the cost of running line to an area of about 25 residences could cost up to a half-million dollars, and even if grants are available, the county would be responsible for some type of match.

“They say they have all the money…but getting to it is the problem,” Craig said.

Abner noted that another problem is that some property owners will not give fiber optic companies right-of-way across their land to install the lines.

Randy Jones told those present that as an alternative, there was a satellite service, Star Link, that with about $600 down and $120 a month, could provide internet service.

Judge Craig promised those concerned about getting high speed internet that the county would do “everything we can.”

Following the discussion on fiber optic internet, Terry Buster went back briefly to the sheriff’s department funding shortfalls, asking if the opioid settlement funds could be used to help the office.

Judge Craig said Clinton County’s share of that settlement, which has not been determined by officials yet, amounts to $186,000. However, he said those funds were primarily set aside for mental health services for those addicted, rehabilitation, and so forth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a resident questioned the proposed solar panel ordinance, and asked if there was anything in place to protect property owners if they become a reality.

County Attorney Rains noted any such company doing such business would have to be bonded and regulated by the state.

The citizen was apparently concerned about the possible disruption or destruction of property that may be caused by such a project. She said Clinton County was a beautiful place and would like to make sure a company did not make a mess of property near landowners and then just “up and leave.”

With no further items to be discussed by the court, the 55 minute meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton County Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, September 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.