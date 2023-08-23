Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Jacob Morgan, 26, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, August 15, 2023, by Albany Police Chief Mark Bell.

Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Morgan was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Savannah Wariner, 25, of Crestwood, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, August 14, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Brad Cross.

Wariner was charged with disorderly conduct 1st degree; menacing; resisting arrest; assault 3rd Degree (officer).

Wariner was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jalie D. Poore, 19, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, August 18, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Poore was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication; disorderly conduct, 1st degree; resisting arrest.

Poore was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Bret R. Carver, 47, of Burkesville, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, August 17, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum, on a Clinton County Circuit Court indictment.

Carver was charged with theft by deception- Cold Check $10,000 or more – two counts.

Carver was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Timothy R. Parrigin, 52, Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, August 17, 2023, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jordan Tucker.

Parrigin was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense or more (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parrigin was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Tyler L. Hollan, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, August 16, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton, on a Clinton County Circuit Court indictment warrant.

Hollan was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator’s license; failure to maintain insurance.

Hollan was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Ferdinand Gerger, 64, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, August 17, 2023, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jordan Tucker.

Gerger was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerger was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jesse W. Pittman, 36, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, August 17, 2023, by Albany Police Officer David Bookout on a Clinton County Circuit Court indictment.

Pittman was charged with assault 4th degree, minor injury; kidnapping- adult; terroristic threatening 3rd Degree; being a persistent felony offender.

Pittman was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

William A. Sheckles 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, August 18, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Sheckles was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), no operator’s license.Sheckles was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

