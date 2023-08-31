Bernice Marie Nevels, 45, of Livingston, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Wayne County, Kentucky, the daughter of Ralph Wayne and Rita Faye Anderson Nevels.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hayden Nevels.

She is survived by her special niece, Laura (Dekota) Peruzzi; siblings, Roxanne Marie Nevels, Bridgett Lynne Allred, both of Livingston, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 31, at 2 p.m. EDT, in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home, with Bro. Jimmy Nevels officiating.

The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. EDT, on Wednesday, August 30th, and again after 7 a.m. on Thursday August 31st, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Liberty Baptist Cemetery at Kidder in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at news-monticello.com