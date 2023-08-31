Virginia Lynn Johnson Kennedy, 55, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky to the late Marvin Edgar Johnson and the late Allie Wilma Pennycuff Johnson.

She was a housewife and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church in Albany.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas “Doug” Kennedy; one step-daughter, Jennifer Glidewell; one step-son, Jason Kennedy, six-step-grandchildren; one sister, Michelle (Kevin) Vaughn; nine brothers, Marvin A. (Shelia) Johnson, Joe (Louise) Johnson, Russell (Jackie) Johnson, Edgar (Sally) Johnson, Roy (Cindy) Johnson, William (Vicky) Johnson, Willard (Sherry) Johnson, Charles (Karen) Johnson and Kenneth Johnson; special niece, Alicia Kennedy; several other family members and friends.

The family chose cremation, with a memorial service being held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.. at the Fairview Church in Albany, Kentucky with Bro. J.B. Stinson officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown, Tennessee.