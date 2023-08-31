Jimmy Asberry, 71, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the UK Hospital.

He was the son of Dean and the late Blene Asberry.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, David Asberry, Danny Asberry, Johnny Asberry.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by hismother: Dean Asberry; his significant other, Cathy Hardin; two sisters, Ada Marie (Harvey) Dicken and Mary Dean (Mitch) Phares; two brothers: Bill (Connie) Asberry and Charles Asberry.

Services were held Friday, August 25, 2023, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Harvey Dicken officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery with Military Honors

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.