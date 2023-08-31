Lillie Rebecca Gilbert Cook, 73, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Cumberland County Hospital, in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lefus Raybon “Cat” and the late Lillie Mae Ootten Gilbert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Devona “Bony” Gilbert, Grifton “Giz” Gilbert; one sister, Alta Brown; brothers-in-law Eugene Brown and Jake Smith.

She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.

She is survived by children, Tony (Stacey) Gilbert and Cynthia Mae (Anthony) Branham, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Jessie (Nancy) Gilbert of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Campbell Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Louise Smith of Alpha, Kentucky, Darlin (Ricky) Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky, Linda Perdue, of Sparta, Tennessee, Arlene “Bell” Smith, and Martha Claywell of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchild, Anthony Gilbert; great-grandchild, Malle Jo England, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, as well as a host of friends.

The funeral service was conducted on, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. Burial followed in the Gilbert Family Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.