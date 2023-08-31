Margie A. Scott Melton, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in Livingston, Tennessee.

She was born in the Hobart Community of Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Hubert Scott and Eunice Davidson Scott.

She graduated from Burkesville High School in the Class of 1956, and attended Beauty College in Louisville. She was a self-employed beautician, worked at Phillip Morris in Louisville, Kentucky, and attended Albany Independent Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Melton; brothers, Johnnie Scott, Carvil Scott, Orville Earl Scott; sisters, Golda Booher, Mary Gustavia “Gussie” Lawhorn, Rosa Lee Scott; nephews, Lawrence Edward Booher and Ralph S. Long.

She is survived by one brother, Billy Wayne (Linda) Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Freda Greene, Deanna Willis, Norris Scott, Orvileen Dozier, Beverly Dione, Sarah Chaney, Margaret Bastoni, Nathalie Vincent, Levi Scott, Mike Reeves, David Reeves, Mark Melton, and Gina Poore; special sister-in-law, Pauline Reeves; brother-in-law, Gene Melton; several great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating.

Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

