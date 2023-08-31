Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Angela D. Wallace, 51, of Albany, Kentucky,was arrested Saturday, August 26, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Brad Cross.

Wallace was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Wallace was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Charles David Chrisley 48, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, August 25, 2023, by Elizabethtown Police Officer Stewert.

Chrisley was charged with burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking.

Chrisley was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

